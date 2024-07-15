Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $140,473,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 799,175 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

CAG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.36. 482,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,183. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

