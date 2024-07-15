Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $8,642,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

BJ traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 170,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,868. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

