Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.41. 81,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,266. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.91 and its 200 day moving average is $282.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.