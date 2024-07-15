Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $139,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

ROAD traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,100. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $371.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.12 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

