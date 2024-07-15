TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.72. TeraWulf shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 2,836,901 shares.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Up 10.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.