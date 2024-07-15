Terra Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $328.32 million and $29.07 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000632 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 794,874,588 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

