Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,008 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.