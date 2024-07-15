Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 881 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of FormFactor worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.