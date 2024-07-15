Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 777,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,663,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

