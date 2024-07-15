Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after buying an additional 686,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 528,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.33 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

