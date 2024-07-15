Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BHF stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

