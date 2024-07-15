Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 16,008 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

