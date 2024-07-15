Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 2,436 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,241 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APLE shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

