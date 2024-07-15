Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 3,459 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 336,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in GameStop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GameStop by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,647 shares of company stock worth $300,183. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 325.67 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GameStop

GameStop Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.