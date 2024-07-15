Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,831,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,380,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,369,000 after acquiring an additional 255,835 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,595,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 634,136 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,573,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. Barclays assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

