Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $148.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

