Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of Doximity worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $73,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

