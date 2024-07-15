Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.09 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRS opened at $110.97 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $112.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

