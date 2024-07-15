Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.