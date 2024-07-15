Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.33 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,516,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 143,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $113.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

