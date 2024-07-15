Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.44 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Matson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Matson by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Matson by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Matson by 32.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 57,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,180 shares of company stock worth $5,943,909. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $124.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.