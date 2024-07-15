Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

