Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Teradata worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,332,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 2,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 106,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

