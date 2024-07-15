Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $239.87 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $194.09 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.07.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

