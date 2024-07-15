Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 84,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $99.71 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

