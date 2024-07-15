Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $491.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.29.

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.