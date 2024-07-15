Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $68.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

