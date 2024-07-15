Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of YETI worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in YETI by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,209,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,080,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in YETI by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after buying an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

YETI stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

