Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 421 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Insperity worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $92.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

