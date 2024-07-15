Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 647 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $91.02 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

