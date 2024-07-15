Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 134 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Loews alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.84. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.