Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Takes $3.12 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 295,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 175,574 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $4,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
