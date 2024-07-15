Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,296,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 4,386,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.7 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
Shares of TBVPF opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
About Thai Beverage Public
