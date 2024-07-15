The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.61

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$139.61 and last traded at C$139.51, with a volume of 6660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$137.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.50 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6519111 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Descartes Systems Group

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total value of C$631,250.00. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.80, for a total value of C$1,613,348.80. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total value of C$631,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

