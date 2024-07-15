The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 623,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Shares of PG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.72. 2,069,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.29. The company has a market cap of $391.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

