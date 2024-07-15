The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.85. 1,905,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $160.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

