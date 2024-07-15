Threshold Trading Up 12% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $220.35 million and $6.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,811.79 or 0.99909821 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00069765 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02175812 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $6,437,100.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars.

