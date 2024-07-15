Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 2,902,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thryv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thryv will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

