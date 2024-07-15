Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

TOL traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $126.06. The stock had a trading volume of 521,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,253. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 27,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

