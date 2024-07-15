Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,558 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 467% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,156 call options.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ SWBI traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. 666,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $724.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Wesson Brands

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 87,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.