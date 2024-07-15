Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMCI. UBS Group lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.11. 307,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $502.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Deepti Jain acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deepti Jain bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Mott bought 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $60,379.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,054,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,170.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 593,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

