TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 587,427 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 305,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 206,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,436,000 after purchasing an additional 661,496 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

