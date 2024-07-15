TrueFi (TRU) Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $159.89 million and approximately $34.98 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,865,803 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,154,859,895.846387 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.13018897 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $33,530,426.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

