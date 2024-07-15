Truist Financial Boosts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $100.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.98. 18,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.