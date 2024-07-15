Truist Financial Boosts The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $28.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

PNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

PNTG stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.22. 23,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,430. The firm has a market cap of $787.81 million, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

