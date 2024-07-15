Truist Financial Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $400.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $355.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $7.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,154. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.39 and a 200-day moving average of $346.45. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.