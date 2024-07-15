TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

