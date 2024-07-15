Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Short Interest Update

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 653,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Turnstone Biologics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Turnstone Biologics Trading Down 2.4 %

TSBX opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Turnstone Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Turnstone Biologics ( NASDAQ:TSBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.