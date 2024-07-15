U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,226. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

