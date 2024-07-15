Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $39.60 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $39.60 million and $1.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,114.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.73 or 0.00611148 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00069647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009978 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1022015 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $980,386.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

